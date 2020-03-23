Sophie Turner criticizes Evangeline Lilly for the coronavirus

Share it:

Almost a year after the end of 'Game of Thrones', new reasons continue to appear for claim Sansa Stark as the legitimate monarch of the Seven Kingdoms. Well, okay, it has nothing to do with it, but the truth is that Sophie Turner She never tires of being heroic both on and off the screen. The last evidence of this we have seen this weekend on his Instagram account, where has taken the opportunity to drop some well-laid claws in relation to the subject that has us all locked up at home. No, it's not Netflix, but the coronavirus.

The global epidemic of this virus has led to domestic confinement of millions of people, from Spain to the United States, who must stay at home to avoid contracting or spreading the disease and thus curb its spread. Easy isn't it? Well, it seems that there are those who have not yet internalized the message. Among them, the actress Evangeline Lilly, one of the Marvel superheroines ('Ant-Man and the Wasp') and who rose to fame with the series 'Lost'. In some statements that have gone viral on the internet, Lilly assured that "some people value their lives on freedom" and "others prefer freedom over their lives," but that "we all make our choices." She further noted that she was not comfortable with the high level of government control in this crisis, crossing the COVID-19 from a simple cold. "All this for a respiratory flu," he said.

As expected, his irresponsible words in the face of a disease that has already taken the lives of more than 13,000 people in around 176 countries. In a live on his Instagram account, Sophie Turner wanted to refute her argument and encourage people not to think only of themselves, but also of people who may be affected by your desire for freedom:

"Stay home, don't be stupid, even if you value your freedom more than … What? Your health? I don't give a shit about your freedom, you could be infecting vulnerable people around you doing that. So stay not cool or smart. "

Listen to the Queen.