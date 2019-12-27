Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, all the most important stages in the love story of this adorable couple

Share it:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas they are one of ours pairs favorite: young, accomplices, very in love and doing a lot of fun together. And we are not the only ones who appreciate them so much since from the beginning, the fans immediately renamed them i Jophie. Three years after their first date, we find them happily married and (perhaps) with an incoming Grammy, given that i Jonas Brothers they have been named best pop group. And the two obviously could only celebrate this great news together. So let's rewind time and relive the most important (and romantic!) Moments in this timeline of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

All the stages of the love story of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas from 2016 to today

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: October 2016

What happens when the Queen of the North, aka Sophie Turner, meets a pop star ex teen idol, aka Joe Jonas? Spark immediately! Even more so, if you are at a Halloween party dressed as a bunny and a dalmatian respectively. Admit it, Joe Jonas dressed as a Dalmatian is nothing short of adorable. This effect probably also had an effect on Sophie Turner, since they have become inseparable from this first meeting.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: November 2016

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are spotted together (albeit unofficially) for the first time at the MTV Europe Music Award in Rotterdam. A source present at the event, then declared that he had seen them very united and that they had also kissed. The confirmation that they were not just rumors comes a few days later, when Joe Jonas participates in the talk show Live with Kelly and reveals his plans for Thanksgiving: going with his family to ski in Mammoth. Do you know who else was in Mammoth? That's right, just Sophie Turner. The proof comes from the photo of a small fan together with the two of them and his brother (of him) Nick Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: December 2016

Things start to get serious right away, since after less than two months of dating, Joe flies to London to meet Sophie's family. A pub lunch as the English tradition wants to make presentations with mom, dad and brother.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: January 2017

What makes a relationship truly official? If you replied "introduce it to parents" you are too old school. The new trend is … to put a photo on Instagram. Which Sophie Turner did. He posted a shot of Joe Jonas during a Florida vacation commenting with a "Miami Daze". A few days later, during the Golden Globes, Sophie was asked the direct question of whether or not she was together with Joe. "I do not say anything. I'm very happy". Although he didn't say anything, the answer was more than eloquent.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: May 2017

May is time for Met Gala and for many couples it was an opportunity to debut on the red carpet together. Not for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who pose for photographers separately. But no alarmism. The couple showed up hand in hand at the after party. The confirmation that everything is going great, comes a few days later from an interview given by Sophie to InStyle: “For the moment we are keeping it private, but it is easier to go out with someone who understands your work and your world. You realize that you always have to see yourself all the time. And you don't feel stupid when you say ‘my agent told me not to do this ..’ ". When it is said to find the other half of the apple …

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: September 2017

The Jonas / Turner family expands. No baby on the way but a husky puppy will make your heart melt immediately. Sophie and Joe present Porky Basquiat.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: October 2017

Exactly one year after the first meeting, the fateful proposal arrives. With the same post and a "I said yes" – "said yes", Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Instagram announce their engagement. That they were too adorable, did we mention that? The announcement is received with great joy by fans and not only, as Nick and Kevin Jonas congratulate his brother and sister in law acquired. Also Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, declares through IG the happiness for her best friend.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: November 2017

It's time to celebrate the news. Like? By organizing an engagement party in a New York venue with friends and family, as well as a lot of celebs who share the shots of future spouses.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: March 2018

If a marriage was not enough, to make a love eternal a couple tattoo thinks about it. Joe does a tattoo of a female profile on his arm. Do you remember anyone? A few weeks later Sophie does a very similar tattoo on her thigh, but the post with the drawing is then removed. It matters little, because we now know that dear Joe is indelible on his skin.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: April 2018

Sophie Turner gives an interview to Marie Claire where he talks about his engagement not as a goal but as a pleasant more to his life. We fully share his message and for this we bring back his words: "I'm still like 'C *** o! I am engaged! ’There is this great misunderstanding that being married is the greatest thing that can happen to you. But I always thought that my career is something I work for, and when I do something, I have the feeling that this is the biggest thing I will do in my life. It's nice to be engaged. It is not as if I have achieved something, but I have found my person, as if I have found a house that I love and in which I want to be forever. There is a sense of peace that comes from finding your person. But there is an impulse that comes only from your career. "Brava Sophie!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: December 2018

Before the big day, there is to celebrate the wedding of another brother, that of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The whole family, Sophie Turner included as she is now part of the J sisters, fly to India to attend the event. Love is in the air!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: 25 December 2018

Christmas with yours! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner return to England to spend the holidays with her family. And judging by the photo, Joe is now truly part of the group.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: March 2019

2019 was also the year of the return of the Jonas Brothers as a group and the video of the first single Sucker, it can be said to be shot all in the family. Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, or the J sisters, are the female protagonists, obviously each next to their own man.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: May 2, 2019

Congrats guys!! After the Billboard Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner fly to Nevada to get married. As the Las Vegas tradition dictates, the two appear radiant in the famous White Chapel with Elvis's impersonator formalizing the ceremony. Everything was supposed to be a secret, but thanks to Diplo who released the films on IG, we were able to participate in the big event too. But when there is a lot of love, a simple 'yes I want it' in Las Vegas, certainly cannot be enough …

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: June 28, 2019

It is time for the great ceremony in France. On June 28, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are married for the second time, but this is a big party with friends and relatives. And what more romantic place in Provence. Sophie is beautiful in her white floral dress and Joe is no different in her total black suit.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: July 2019

After a fairytale wedding you can only follow a thousand and one nights honeymoon! The couple let themselves be pampered by one of the most beautiful resorts in the Maldives, where between baths, crystal clear sea and tennis matches, they enjoy their first days as husband and wife.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: August 15, 2019

Happy bday Joe! On the occasion of Joe's 30th birthday, Sophie organizes a 007-themed super party with friends and the whole family. As a secret agent and bond girl Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner really make a great impression. But how beautiful are they together?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: 20 November 2019

Grammy nominations are made official and the Jonas Brothers are vying for the category best pop group. Sophie and Joe are waiting for the nominations together and when the confirmation arrives, the joy is irrepressible. See video to believe. This is the latest update but we can't wait to share other moments of this couple that we really like.