"Soon we will know more about the Darksaber"

Giancarlo Esposito nominated for the Emmy 2020, made his debut only in the final episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian, making much talk about himself for a scene in which his character Moff Gideon wielded the mythical Darksaber.

Fans familiar with the animated adventures of the Star Wars franchise knew the importance of the sword, which had already appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars is Star Wars Rebels. The lethal weapon is decorated with legendary white engravings and is powered by a particular black crystal. It does not resemble a classic Jedi sword but, it turns out to be more like a katana.

Many wonder why this sword ended up in the hands of Gideon and Giancarlo Esposito explained that this question will be the basis of the second season of The Mandalorian.

"You will see the Darksaber much more often and you will understand what this ancient weapon does in the modern world, a collapsed world. Its origin and the way it was regenerated are the basis of our second season, which will come back sooner or later, I assure you. "

The reference is clearly also to doubts about the broadcast of the second season of The Mandalorian, put at risk like many other productions since the Coronavirus pandemic that broke out all over the world. The actor of clear Italian origins then added: "[The sword] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which probably has a lot to do with where it came from and its desire to build a planet and put it back together. "

To find out more information on this centuries-old Mandalorian weapon, we just have to wait.