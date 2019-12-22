 Soon we will have news from Green Lantern, according to Geoff Johns

Share it:

Warner Bros. returns to take care of his career for his future of DC, and in recent weeks we have learned about some of the projects they have in hand. Without going any further, a double project on Green Lantern, one in series form for HBO Max, the Warner Bros. streaming platform, and another Green Lantern Corps movie whose script Geoff Johns is making and that was said to be delivered by the end of this year.

In an interview with Newsarama about the long-awaited conclusion of his crossing with DC Universe and Watchmen, Geoff Johns has reviewed this productive year of work, and has taken the opportunity to release that we could soon have news about that future of Green Lantern, although without specifying much more:

It is a really exciting year to have ‘Doomsday Clock’ finished. I am making more comics. The ‘Stargirl’ trailer [DC Universe / The CW series] has already been released. [Wonder Woman 1984] is on its way. And a lot of work with Green Lantern outside the comics that we hope you hear soon. I feel very, very lucky to work on the characters I do, with the people I do. I couldn't be luckier, and it has been a time-intensive and challenging year, but a good one.

By having Johns involved in both projects, series and film, we don't really know which of the two he refers to – or if he even refers to novelties of both.

