Soon the first "hotel for gamers" will arrive in Barcelona

"A special place for people who love to play." Although coming from a hotel manager that phrase could be a euphemism for many things, its author, Daniel Salmanovich, used it to talk about the place he runs, the first hotel "for gamers" in the world. A project known as The Arcade Hotel and that has been in Amsterdam, the Netherlands since 2016, where its success has been such that it already has more than 43 rooms and wants to open a second establishment in Barcelona. The company behind such a curious proposal has confirmed that it is already looking for stores near the Gran Vía de las Cortes Catalanas, in the heart of the city.

“I wanted to offer a space where travelers and gamers felt at home”, Says Salmanovich in the video about these lines. The Arcade Hotel contains retro consoles in its rooms, offers a large library of games to use at no additional cost and has common areas to play with our friends, as if it were an old call center. Its corridors and rooms are loaded with drawings and winks to the industry, as well as neon lights, as if at times it wanted us to experience what it would be like to live inside a PC tower. Its price ranges between 125 and 350 euros per night, which includes access to its library of comics and its catalog of platforms, among which we find the main brands in the sector: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Atari…

We will see where it ends up and how it works in these parts. Despite the skepticism it may generate, The Arcade Hotel accumulates dozens of positive opinions in networks and stands with a 7.9 average rating on pages such as Booking, where facilities and staff stand out.

