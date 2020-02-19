Sony's Hiroki Totoki returns to talk about the presentation of PlayStation 5

Share it:

During the most recent meeting with shareholders, Hiroki Totoki (Executive Vice President and CFO of Sony Corporation) is back to talk about PlayStation 5, also mentioning the possible timing of the reveal.

"At the moment we are not ready, but when the right time comes we will reveal all the details on the new product"these are the words of Hiroki Totoki, which then continues "It is difficult at the moment to discuss exact timings, indicatively we can consider a period of time comparable to other announcements of the recent past, we will not change our programming."

The reference seems to be to the presentation of PlayStation 4, which took place on February 20, 2013 with the PlayStation Meeting. A PS5 reveal set for tomorrow appears obviously impossible given that Sony has not yet communicated anything and no international newspaper seems to have received the invitation for participation in the event, by virtue of this it seems difficult to think of a big event in scheduled in February.

According to Bloomberg, the presentation of PlayStation 5 will be held in the spring, the magazine expects a special press event scheduled for late April, a longer schedule could end up damaging the marketing campaign in view of the official launch set for the autumn months, however in time for the Christmas season.

It must be said, as pointed out by PushSquare, that the executive's statements may have been misinterpreted due to the difficulty translating correctly from Japanese to English with all the nuances of the case.