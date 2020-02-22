Sony's abandonment from PAX East and GDC will not affect the PS5 reveal, explains an analyst

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Appreciated analyst Daniel Ahmad comments on the announcement of Sony's failure to participate in the PAX East 2020 and the next edition of the GDC due to the Coronavirus to offer its point of view on the nextgen and, in particular, on the event for the reveal of PS5 which has yet to be announced.

Operating mainly in China and Asian markets, the videogame analyst known on Twitter under the pseudonym of ZhugeEX thus tries to provide us with indications and interesting food for thought on the thorny question of the possible postponement or price increase of PS5 and Xbox Series X caused by Coronavirus.

Daniel Ahmad begins by stating that "The reasons why Sony withdrew from PAX east and GDC are different from those that pushed them to abandon E3 2020, let's not confuse the two. The launch or announcement event of PlayStation 5 is also not related to Sony's decision to abandon these events. Employee health and safety always comes first ".

The final comment of ZhugeEX therefore suggests that behind the painful decision taken by Sony not to attend the PAX East and the GDC there is only and exclusively the will to preserve the health of its employees, coming from subsidiaries around the world. The choice of Sony also determined the absence of The Last of Us Part 2 from the PAX East 2020 and the impossibility, for Naughty Dog, to show some unreleased game scenes of the ambitious post-apocalyptic blockbuster coming to PS4 in May of this year.