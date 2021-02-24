Sony would have demanded to eliminate violence in Naruto video games

The CEO of CyberConnect2, Hiroshi Matsuyama, disclosed in a recent interview about the upcoming game of Kimetsu no Yaiba what Sony ordered them to remove the depictions of violence in one of the titles of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm. Sony is now building up its infamous reputation for content censorship and rampant removal.

Hiroshi Matsuyama stated that Sony is trying to remove violent portrayals of games, as the rep recalled a past incident with Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (Some specifically suggest the fourth title since it was said that the attenuation of violence in the scenes of the story never had an official explanation).

The character Minato Namikaze was destined to have a missing arm in the story, but had to have both in the game, supposedly to comply with Sony’s demands: Matsuyama explained that the loss of limbs for human-like characters was prohibited and additionally forbidden by ZERO (Computer Entertainment Rating Organization), the organization that classifies video games in Japan.

The representative was quick to point out Sony’s blatant hypocrisy regarding this censorship, as other titles could possess human dismemberment, such as when Nappa had a limb cut off in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The explanation as to why the dismemberment of the game was allowed was because there is a «difference in impressions between the two games», As well as the«change of times»; assuming that the «more realistic tone” of Naruto This is the so-called print difference.

Censorship of extreme violence and gore is not uncommon in the Japanese game industry, as titles like the remake of Resident Evil 2 had their gore completely removed, this is the other side of the coin for the West, where extreme violence is allowed in video games, but any sexual or nudity representation is censored.

Source: Dual Shockers

