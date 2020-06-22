Sony Worldwide Studios welcome The Last of Us Part 2!

Share it:

The arrival on the market of a long awaited game like The Last of Us Part 2 it is an event that should be celebrated properly. The PlayStation family studios are well aware of this and they immediately equipped themselves to welcome the newcomer in the best possible way.

Cory Barlog of Santa Monica Studio, director of God of War celebrated the friendship with an artwork created by Luke Berliner that portrays the main protagonists of the two games side by side: from left to right, we have Ellie, Kratos, Joel, Atreus and Dina. The following message accompanies the image: "Hurray Naughty Dog! What you have done is nothing short of incredible. It made me tense, anxious, excited, sad and jealous, I can't do it. Proud of you. "

sucker Punch instead, he paid homage to The Last of Us Part 2 with a colorful and relaxing artwork by the house artist Edward Pun, who portrayed Ellie and Jin Sakai of Ghost of Tsushima on a lawn while playing the guitar and the flute, respectively. In the illustration by Sony BendInstead, Deacon St. John of Days Gone, while resting next to his trusty motorcycle on the roadside, meets Ellie on horseback. The guys from Media Molecule have instead made a beautiful animated clip showing the protagonist strumming on the guitar.

