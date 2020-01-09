Sony will show Elden Ring and The Last of Us Part II at the Taipei Game Show

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed through its official website the complete lineup of games that will show at the fair Taipei Game Show, the largest electronic leisure event in Taiwan. PlayStation will be present with titles playably, although not all can be tested. Elden Ring and The Last of Us: Part II will be two of the great attractions, although only in video form.

You are A STAR, PlayStation slogan in Taipei Game Show

The event will take place from February 6 to 9 and will feature the main Japanese publishers with their own stand. In the case of Sony, the list is not definitive, so there is a possibility that more names will be added to the list soon. Beyond the work of Naughty Dog planned for next May, it is worth noting the absence of Ghost of Tsushima, which apparently will not be seen even with a preview in the form of video.

Regarding the expected Enden Ring of FromSoftware — which was apparently going to be among the games present at the gala The Game Awards this past December—, it remains to be seen whether or not that new video is new project material, whose release date remains unknown. It will be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Next, we leave the complete list of titles confirmed by SIE for the Taipei Game Show.

The Last of Us: Part II – Video Only

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Playable and Trailer

NiOh 2 – Playable and trailer

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Playable and trailer

Trials of Mana – Playable and trailer

Marve’s Avengers – Playable and trailer

Cyberpunk 2077 – Video only

Resident Evil 3 Remake – Playable and Trailer

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Playable and Trailer

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – Playable and trailer

Tales of Arise – Video only

Elden Ring – Video Only

Fairy Tail – Playable and Trailer

Ys IX – Playable and trailer

Persona 5 Royal – Playable and trailer

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Playable and Trailer

Granblue Fantasy Versus – Playable and Trailer

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Video only

NBA 2K20 – Playable and trailer

Gungrave G.o.r.e. – Video only

Yo-Kai Watch 4 ++ – Video only

Way of the Samurai Gaiden Katanakami – Video only

Gleamlight – Video only

Source | PlayStation