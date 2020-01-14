Sony will reveal the absence of E3 2020 today, is the presentation of PS5 getting closer?

Share it:

According to the latest rumors circulated on the net, Sony's top echelons are now in the process of announcing their absence from E3 2020 and the plans regarding the official reveal of PlayStation 5.

From the pages of his social profile, the well-known insider Tidux has in fact published (and then promptly removed) a tweet preceding the announcement of Sony's failure to participate in theElectronic Entertainment Expo 2020 to be held in Los Angeles in June.

According to the insider, moreover, the Japanese technological giant will soon reveal a special event, called "Experience PlayStation", which should take place from 14 to 16 February 2020, even if in the message shared and then deleted by Tidux there was an erroneous reference to a show scheduled between January 14 and February 16.

Even the analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad he wanted to take up this important corridor voice to invite us to wait for news today, Monday 13 January. All of this, while Sony executives have been spotted in San Francisco, helping to fuel the rumors of the upcoming reveal of the event dedicated to PS5.

As usual, we await further information and any confirmation or denial by Sony.