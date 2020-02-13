Sony Will Release New Movie Of The Spider-Man Universe In 2021

Share it:

Sony Pictures continues to weave its own universe around wall climber. If we had already confirmed the sequel to 'Venom', which arrives this October, and the presentation of 'Morbius', now we have to add a new premiere of Marvel, therefore, of the Spider-Man universe of which Sony has the rights, which will arrive in 2021.

As Movieweb collects, the premiere of a Marvel film for the October 8, 2021. Unfortunately, we know the date, but not who it will be. And is that the character in question remains in complete secret. At least for now, it will be a matter of time before Sony decides to reveal the title.

Who could it be?

The third title of 'Venom' maybe? It is a possibility since it would have been a year since the premiere of the sequel to the symbiote. However, it is possible that the studio would prefer to release second parts of its new characters created for the big screen before releasing the third film of 'Venom'. Why not be the second tape of 'Morbius'? Jared Leto It also arrives this 2020, so it is more than feasible to return with a second delivery a year later. Although we can not forget that the studio has more titles under development, such as the spin-off on Madame Web, a film about Kraven the Hunter and the arrival of a female Spider-Man, so it might well be that they arrive in time to present themselves on this new date set by Sony. For now, we have to wait for the studio to publish the title of this new film that will arrive in 2021.