 Sony will produce a television series about Doc Savage

Sony tries again a new project of adaptation of the Bronze Man, of the character Doc Savage, as already tried, although without getting to do anything material, a few years ago. On this occasion we discovered that Sony Pictures Television will produce a TV series of Doc Savage which will serve as a restart.

The studio will produce the series along with Original Film by Neal H. Moritz and Condé Nast Entertainment. Previously, Moritz and Sony already planned a movie, back in 2010, with director Shane Black ("Iron Man 3") in front and with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. However, the movie never took off as Johnson himself said in 2018, but it seems that Moritz always thought that a television series would give them more space to develop the characters.

Doc Savage was created by Henry Ralston, John Nanovic and Lester Dent and made his debut in his own eponymous magazine in 1933. Also known as Clark Savage, Jr., the character is quite multifaceted, with skills as a scientist, doctor, explorer, detective … From a young age, he was trained to achieve maximum physical and mental performance. He also possessed a photographic memory and virtually unmatched martial arts skills.

During the following decades, Savage appeared in several novels, comics and radio series. In addition, a film adaptation reached theaters in 1975 with Ron Ely as the protagonist. The character's impact on the then flourishing superhero genre was spectacular, because even Stan Lee even said that without Doc Savage, there would be no modern superheroes.

