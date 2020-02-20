Sony will not go to PAX East for the Coronavirus

Share it:

Some days ago Sony He shared his plans for the next edition of PAX East and shortly thereafter they have confirmed that they cancel their assistance worried about the spread of COVID-19, formerly known as Coronavirus.

The company announced this on the PlayStation Blog in a statement saying "Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment has made the decision to cancel its participation in this year's Boston PAX due to increased concerns related to COVID-19 ( known as Coronavirus) ".

Among the company's plans was the first playable and public demonstration of The Last of Us – Part 2, one of the most anticipated games of the year. They were also going to show Marvel's Iron Man VR, Nioh 2, Doom Eternal and Spelunky among others.

At the moment it is not clear if the demonstration will be available in any way even if Sony has decided not to have a presence in the event. So far they have not said anything about the media they have asked.

We're so sad to have to miss PAX East! We were really looking forward to meeting you and seeing your reactions to the demo. Although we know this makes the wait until May 29 a bit harder, we appreciate your understanding. Don’t worry, we’ll have more to share closer to launch. https://t.co/tIJ0Z7Ztcs – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 19, 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the video game industry in several ways. Major competitions have been canceled in China, console productions have been affected, some studies located in Asian countries have been temporarily closed and now the concern has spread to the West and events are beginning to be affected where they will meet thousands of people and where the fear of infection is understandable given the serious repercussions that the infection is having in China.