Sony will not be in E3 2020 either

Undoubtedly Sony is betting on an unconventional way to present its new PS5 and after revealing that it would be on sale at Christmas this year without giving it greater importance, they now confirm that they will not be in E3 2020, so we will not see a presentation in style at the Los Angeles event.

Now Sony is expected to announce in the coming weeks when it will show its new desktop console and where it will, because all bets are now in an event of its own that gets the company all the attention of the public.

This year's edition of the E3 will take place from June 9 to 11 and although it was taken for granted, companies like Microsoft have wanted to confirm their assistance following the announcement made by Sony.

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. # XboxE3 # E32020 – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) January 14, 2020

"After some evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for ESA as an organization, but we do not believe that the vision of E3 2020 is adequate for what we are planning right now. We will build from participating in hundreds of events throughout the planet in 2020. Our goal is to make fans feel part of the PlayStation family by giving them access to their favorite content. We have a large list of pending games for PS4 and with the launch of PS5 we look forward to a year of celebration with our fans".

Last year the company skipped E3 2019 and began a series of live broadcasts called State of Play that emulates the Nintendo Direct format with ads of all kinds.