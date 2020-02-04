Sony will decide the price of PS5 when they know the Xbox Series X

Share it:

We might think that Sony has long decided at what price they will sell us the generational leap that will mean PS5, but the truth is that the Japanese do not seem to have agreed on a certain cost.

In the same report in which it was said that Sony has had the worst Christmas period when it comes to PS4 sales, it also addressed the issue of the next generation of consoles and their price.

Hiroki Totoki, head of finance, said they will try to ensure a pleasant transition for Sony from PS4 to PS5. On this matter they asked him questioning how he will do it and how much it will cost the company.

The manager said that Sony can not control the price of the next generation of consoles. This implies that they will wait to see how Microsoft does with Xbox Series X before choosing its price and thus be competitive.

"It is not very clear or visible because we compete in the same space, so it is very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point, depending on the price level we may be able to determine the offer we will have to make and what costs we will be willing to pay".

Totoki's plans involve balancing costs and price to get benefits throughout the life of the product. The sale of hardware assuming losses for the company is nothing new for Sony or any other company. The plan is to supply the costs with the benefits reported by the sale of video games, subscription services and other sources of income.

A recent rumor placed the presentation of PS5 for the month of March and if by then we do not know the price of Xbox Series X (and we do not think so) we will run out of price until Microsoft dares to take the first step. The latter may occur during E3 2020.