Sony will be at CES 2020: date and time of the press conference announced, what's new for PS5?

The appointment with the 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), which is scheduled to take place in January next year at the World Trade Center in Las Vegas.

The event, inaugurated in 1967, represents an important one showcase dedicated to technological innovation in multiple sectors. These include, for example, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, cloud services, PC hardware, gaming, cyber security, robotics, smart cities, telecommunications and much more. The CES 2020 will open its doors on Tuesday 7 and will continue until Friday 10 January. Among the numerous companies that have confirmed their presence at the event, it also appears Sony.

The tech giant has indeed announced one CES 2020 press conference, which will be streamed live. The appointment is in particular set for the January 6, at 17:00 PST. The confirmation of the date and time of the event is accompanied by the slogan "The future is coming"and from the following description:"At CES 2020 Sony will unveil a single version of the future, combining creativity and technology like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions ". Unfortunately, no further details were provided regarding the products that will be presented during the event and there is no confirmation regarding the possible dissemination of information concerning PlayStation 5. The CES 2020 could therefore only host Sony technologies not connected to the PlayStation division.

Sony has recently launched a project dedicated to AI, with applications also foreseen in the gaming field.