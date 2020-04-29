Sony was close to acquiring the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We all know the current situation. And even recently continues the controversy that almost ends the presence of Spider-Man in the future of the UCM. But beyond the current relationship between Marvel and Sony Pictures, the truth is that there is a very interesting story to tell. One that tells us the possibility that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe had fallen into the hands of Sony.

What would have happened? We will never know. But the fact is that, in fact, it could have happened when Marvel was close to bankruptcy due to the collapse of the comic book market in the 90's. Read on and you will discover a magnificent story that has now been shared with the public by first time.

As reported by ScreenRant, the story has been told by Ben Fritz in his magnificent book The Pig Picture: The Fight for the Future of Movies. As he points out, in late 1996 Marvel filed for bankruptcy and owed more than $ 700 million in debt and bonds with a face value of $ 1 billion.

Subsequently, a court-appointed trustee attempted to sell Marvel, and contacted several different entertainment companies, including Warner Bros., the owner of Marvel's main rival, DC Comics. However, and according to Fritz, it was Sony Pictures that was closest to buying Marvel.

And the motive was obviously Spider-Man's movie rights. These had been in a kind of limbo for many years and Sony wanted to take advantage of it. At the time, newcomer to the CEO role within Sony, John Calley, believed that bankruptcy was the right time to try to expand film-related rights and take full control of Spider-Man.

And with that goal in mind, Sony had Mark Landau make a joint agreement with toy maker Hasbro; each company would contribute a total of $ 250 million. Sadly, Sony underestimated Marvel due to the situation it was in. And this is how the company ended up in the hands of the Israeli Ike Perlmutter. Sony's intention was that a combination of movies and toys could convince Marvel. And so he tried again to get the Spider-Man license.

And the new negotiation took place in a period where the waters were much calmer. Since that synergy between toys and movies interested Marvel, it proposed to Sony to give it the rights to all the Marvel characters except those of X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Hulk. The price? $ 25 million. All this in 1998. The fact is that Landau took the idea to his bosses at Sony, and they rejected it. Finally, those were the words that Landau got from his bosses: "No one gives anything for any of the other Marvel characters, we don't want to make that deal. Go back and make a deal just for Spider-Man.". The rest, you already know.