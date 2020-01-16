Sony wants Ruben Fleischer, director of Venom and Zombieland, for the Uncharted movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony already has a new name on the table to the Uncharted movie. This is Ruben Fleischer, director who has been in charge of Welcome to Zombieland; its sequel, Zombieland: Kill and finish; and the last adaptation of Venom to the big screen, with which it surpassed the 800 million dollars of collection. As they point out from media such as Deadline, the company has contacted the Fleischer representative and is waiting for a "yes" to start negotiating your contract and put all the machinery back on track.

As if she was chased by a curse, the truth is that the Uncharted movie hasn't stopped losing directors since it was officially announced. The first one was Shawn Levy, a recurring figure behind the scenes of Stranger Things He left production due to the pace that he already predicted in his day, more than two years ago. Levy opted instead to make Free Guy, another video game movie starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). He was followed by Dan Trachtenberg, author of Cloverfield Street 10 and of several episodes of Black mirror Y The boys. He left it without giving reasons for it and was replaced by Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the two magic ropes), who has been the last to throw in the towel due to the busy schedule of its protagonist, Tom Holland (Spider-Man), which forced certain delays, stop for a few months and think long term.

Up to 6 directors have rejected

And that if we talk about directors who accepted and then left the project. Others like David O. Russell (The good side of things), Neil Burger (The ilusionist) or Seth Gordon (How to kill your boss) rejected the first offer. The adaptation of Naughty Dog's work does not seduce as much as one would expect. We'll see if the fourth time is the charm, Fleischer accepts and, finally, the production goes ahead and kicks off the “PlayStation Cinematic Universe”, with which Sony wants to take to film and television (and through its new division , PlayStation Productions) to all the great heroes of the brand.

I Deadline font