Entertainment

Sony unveils the official PlayStation 5 logo

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

For now Sony is taking its time to show us the new PS5, being the official logo of the console the last thing that Jim Ryan, CEO and president of PlayStation, wanted to show during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Here's the PlayStation 5 .... logo.

The logo is as conservative as it could be, as it maintains the line already seen with the two previous consoles of the Japanese company. At the moment of the desasapland of the console there is no sasapland.

During his appearance at the technology event the manager told us that PS4 has sold 106 million units, 1,150 million games, 5 million PlayStation VR units and that they have 103 million active users of which 38.3 million pay for PlayStation Plus

What we have known recently is the desasapland that seems to have the new command of the console, very similar also to what we currently have but with some other notable change.

We hope that in the coming weeks Sony will show the final desasapland of its new desktop system as Microsoft recently did.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.