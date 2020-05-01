Sony unveils the official name of its universe of Marvel characters

Share it:

A tweet recently posted to Sony's official Spider-Man movies account has caused some confusion by using the term Spider-Man Universe of Characters to refer to that conglomeration of adaptations that studios have been performing the Marvel character for years.

This would not only encompass all the films starring the trio of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland as different versions of Peter Parker, it would also include films such as Venom and Morbius.

But no, Sony's Spider-Verse is not called Spider-Man Universe of Characters and neither is Spider-Verse, as the company has confirmed to IGN that the official name is Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

Join Spider-Man and all his friends while you swing through all the films from the Spider-Man Universe of Characters! Complete your #SpiderMan movie collection with this limited-time @PrimeVideo offer! https: //t.co/a1HqdrDYra pic.twitter.com/UiBkMItcV6 – Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) April 30, 2020

This name has been official for a while and despite this it is not something known by most. They were already wearing the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters at the 2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation, in which they confirmed, by the way, that they are working on a movie focused on Kraven the Hunter.

We've been hearing rumors about Kraven since 2018, with screenwriter Richard Wenk declaring at the time that the film would draw inspiration from the comic book story arc Spider-Man: Kraven's Last Hunt and may have included Spider-Man in the story. .

At the moment it is to be confirmed exactly how Venom: There will be slaughter will connect with Spider-Man and if Morbius will go beyond the references shown in the first trailer for the film.