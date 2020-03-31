Sony Russia bans the sale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered

Share it:

We recently informed you that Activision had made the announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered, with immediate sale, at least on PlayStation 4 (Xbox One and PC will have to wait until April 30) and that judging by the gameplays that are circulating, it has no censorship of any kind, which includes the mission "No Russian".

This fourth mission of Act 1 is remembered by present a terrorist act that we not only experienced in the first person, but in which we were even able to participate despite being an undercover agent. Under the orders of Vladimir Makarov, we infiltrated an airport and riddled anyone who stood in front, yes, always with the slogan of not using the Russian language so that the attack seemed to have other perpetrators.

Well, it seems that in Russia they do not have a good memory of this mission that did not leave their nationality in good place and, despite the fact that more than 10 years have passed since it was put on sale at the end of 2009, the remastering has not only been censored but Sony Russia has banned its digital sale.

According to the official account of Call of Duty Russia on Twitter:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered is a completely fictitious 2009 campaasapland, recreated in HD quality. Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided not to sell the game on the Russian PS Store. We look forward to at least the subsequent release of the game digitally for PC on Battle.net and on Xbox consoles.

