Sony reveals the PS5 logo: "We will know much more in the coming months"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony has confirmed at a conference held at the CES 2020 Convention Center in Las Vegas that its next generation of consoles will be called PlayStation 5 or PS5 and that will arrive in stores at the end of 2020. As they anticipated months ago, the console maintains its sales objective for the Christmas campaign of the new course already started.

Jim Ryan, CEO and president of PlayStation, has unveiled on stage the official PlayStation 5 logo, the brand image of what will be your most advanced product in the video game sector: the font is not changed, nor the size of the logo thickness, simply the number.

“We will know much more about PlayStation 5 in the coming months; We hope to be able to reveal more details, including the content we will show to present the platform and the future of video games, ”Ryan said.



Jim Ryan, during the presentation event held at CES 2020 PS5, Las Vegas

5 main features to define PlayStation in May

Through an infographic image also it detailed the top five characteristics of PS5. Nothing new that was not known, but the ratification that these are the main focus of attention of the Japanese firm with this fifth generation of domestic consoles:



PS5

Ray tracing (Traced in real time): a series of algorithms allow us to deduce the location of recidivism of light to enhance the effects and reflections in real time accompanied by the processor, a graphical variant of the Radeon family Navi.

(Traced in real time): a series of algorithms allow us to deduce the location of recidivism of light to enhance the effects and reflections in real time accompanied by the processor, a graphical variant of the Radeon family Navi. New DualShock remote : Which will feature haptic vibration function for more immersive; In addition to adaptive triggers benefiting from this technology.

: Which will feature haptic vibration function for more immersive; In addition to adaptive triggers benefiting from this technology. 3D Sound Surround Audio : with which you can make players "easily immerse themselves in the environment", with sounds that will come from above, behind or both sides. It can be achieved thanks to the Ray-tracing without resorting to specialized speakers.

: with which you can make players "easily immerse themselves in the environment", with sounds that will come from above, behind or both sides. It can be achieved thanks to the Ray-tracing without resorting to specialized speakers. Blu-ray Ultra HD drives : compatible with 4K resolution of 100 GB of storage.

: compatible with 4K resolution of 100 GB of storage. High speed SSD storage: a memory that will help "create much richer worlds" and that will not only "help dramatically improve load times" but also reduce development times "significantly."

Months ago, when they showed the title behind closed doors Marvel’s Spider-Man, they managed to go from 15 seconds to 0.8 seconds when they were running the fast trip in the city of Manhattan. In this video, it took 8.1 seconds to load the city to 0.83 seconds.

According to Ryan, his goal is none other than getting the entire PlayStation community to migrate over time to PS5. The task will not be quick, however, since PlayStation 4 has already sold more than 106 million unitsAs they advance in the same forum held on January 7 in Las Vegas.

PS5 still has no release date, only an indicative window, Christmas 2020; Nor do we know its catalog of games out.

Source | The verge