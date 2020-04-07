Sony Returns Money From The Last Of Us Digital Bookings – Part 2

Share it:

Yesterday we told you that The Last of Us – Part 2 it had disappeared from the PlayStation Store but the reservations were still standing as players still had the game in their libraries. This is no longer the case.

Sony has canceled all bookings for the Naughty Dog game and also for Iron Man VR as both have been delayed indefinitely. So they are automatically returning the money to all users.

A warning reporting these cancellations can be seen on Sony's support page, where they warn players of the decision they have had to make after delaying both games.

The Last of Us – Part 2 was dated May 15 and in the case of Iron Man VR the date was May 28. Both have been delayed with no new date in sight for now.

Right now it is not clear what will happen to these two games since it seems unlikely that we will see them soon. The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the unit manufacturing and distribution process, indefinitely delaying the release date of both exclusives.

In recent days, Sony and Naughty Dog had stated that they had not made definitive decisions regarding releasing the game prematurely in digital format to reduce waiting times. Now that all digital bookings have been canceled it seems unlikely that this could happen. We will have to wait for a simultaneous release for the physical and digital editions.