Sony removes Goat Simulator from January's PS Plus lineup in some countries

Yesterday Sony announced the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2020: starting from January 7 and until February 3, subscribers to the service will be able to download at no cost Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is Goat Simulator for PlayStation 4.

A communication published on the European PlayStation Blog warns, however, that players from some countries of our continent they will receive a game other than Goat Simulator. In particular, PS Plus subscribers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and United Arab Emerites (UAE) will be able to download Frantics instead of Goat Simulator, for reasons not better specified.

Frantics is one of the games of the PlayLink PlayLink necklace 4, now on sale for 9.99 euros: "Challenge your friends and family to a series of absurd mini-games for up to four players. The charming Fox presenter will help you sabotage your opponents, but be careful: it could help them too! Playing is easy: just use your smartphone or tablet as a controller to scroll, tilt, shake and shoot until victory. Compete in all sorts of challenges, from arena fights to crazy battles, and keep an eye out for Fox's secret calls and missions that could help you win."