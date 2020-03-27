Sony releases a statement on the impact of coronavirus on the development of its exclusive

Share it:

Just a few hours ago we told you how Xbox and Microsoft released a statement to explain the situation of the company regarding the exceptional state in which we find ourselves due to the coronavirus pandemic. More specifically, they ensured that workers come first, and that some Xbox Game Studios games could be delayed due to the current situation.

Well, we just learned that Sony will act the same way. In fact, they have also posted a comment along the same lines, noting that some exclusive games could be affected for the same reason. Be it PS4 games, or even games for PS5, which apparently (and like Xbox Series X), will not be delayed.

The news has come through an update on the situation within the company (via Gamingbolt). And not only at Sony, but also in its many divisions. In any case, the company said it does not expect "No material impact on this business for the current fiscal year." However, he also added that right now they are "Monitoring carefully" the possibility of production delays and game releases developed by their First Party studios and partners.

This is exactly what he has said about it: "While no issues have arisen so far, Sony is carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles in both its First Party studios and its associated studios, primarily in Europe and the United States. ".

In any case, judging by what Sony says, the next games should not be delayed. At least, at the level of its launch in digital format. We already know that, at the moment, there are problems of physical distribution due to the issue of confinement.

