Sony reduces the speed of downloads on PS4 due to the coronavirus

These days we are all making great efforts due to the situation that we live because of the coronavirus. And confinement is affecting the way we consume. Especially at the connection level, where saturation is being a common problem throughout the world.

To avoid this, many companies have begun to take action. Without going any further, streaming platforms are lowering the quality of the videos to avoid problems. And now Sony has also announced measures. In this case, reduce the speed of downloads by PS4 through the Store.

Below you can read what Sony has said in an extensive statement (via Wccftech).

"Playing video games allows gamers around the world to connect with friends and family and enjoy much-needed entertainment during these uncertain times. Sony Interactive Entertainment is working with Internet service providers in Europe to manage download traffic to help preserve access for the entire Internet community. We believe it is important to do our part to address concerns about the stability of the Internet, as an unprecedented number of people practice social distancing and are increasingly dependent on Internet access. Players may experience somewhat slower or slower game downloads, but will still enjoy robust online gaming. We appreciate the support and understanding of our community, as well as their contribution, as we take these steps in an effort to preserve access for all. ".

As you can see in the statement, for now online gaming will not be affected, only downloads. Although we cannot rule out that more drastic decisions will end up being made if the situation changes in the coming days. Furthermore, no information has been given regarding how long this measure will last. Although it is foreseeable that it will last until the confinement comes to an end.