Little by little, new details about the PlayStation 5 begin to be known. Although we have to wait to know what the final desasapland of the console will be, at least we know what the DualShock 5 will be like, or rather, the DualSense, the new controller with haptic functions from which some desasaplands had already been filtered.

According to a publication on the PlayStation Blog, the controller is already being shipped in its final version, which corresponds to the images that you can see in this news. The DualSense has been desasaplanded listening to no part of the feedback of the DualShock 4, being really a hybrid between it and the new functions.

As we already knew, one of the improvements will be the haptic feedback, which adds a variety of sensations that you will feel when you play, such as the slowness of driving a car through the mud compared to its natural terrain. We also incorporate adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons of the DualSense so you can really feel the tension of your actions, like when you draw a bow to shoot an arrow. Also, it has been retouched trigger angle and some grip texture improvements have also been made.

The new command will continue betting on the use of internal rechargeable batteries Y the "Share" button disappears to make way for "Create", a feature to be explored in upcoming communications closer to launch, and a microphone port without the need for headphones.

The most radical change will be the color, having chosen the combination of two different shades. The light bar continues, although instead of being in the upper part of the command, it will now be double heading on each side of the touchpad, one of the aspects in which Sony intones the mea culpa and will try to give greater use.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controllers and represents how strongly we feel about taking a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features on PS5, will be transformative for gaming, continuing our mission on PlayStation to push the limits of the game, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I really want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head towards the PS5 launch in winter 2020. We hope to share more information about PS5, including the desasapland of the console, in the coming months"stated SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan.