 Sony Pictures works on a Spider-Woman solo film according to a new rumor

We have not just recovered from the news of Sony Pictures will be another movie of his Marvel universe of film on October 8, 2021 when he jumps on insider Daniel Richtman ensuring that Sony Pictures is running a Spider-Woman movie.

At the moment there are no more details about this solo movie of the Marvel climber with skills quite similar to those of Spider-Man. This project would add to many other movie ideas that have already been played for possible films, such as Silver Sable, Black Cat, Nightwatch, Kraven, Silk or Jackpot.

In the comics, Jessica Drew gains her powers when her father injects a serum from spider blood to try to prevent Jessica from dying from exposure to uranium radiation. In the comics it was especially important during the Secret Invasion event because it was the identity under which Queen Skrull Veranke hid. Recall that rumors of Disney + series sound that could adapt the well-known comic event, although it seems unlikely that there is a relationship between these projects because they are located in different houses (Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios). The same would happen with the project dedicated to S.W.O.R.D., Jessica's agency was part of the comics after the event.

