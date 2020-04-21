General News

 Sony Pictures works on a One Punch Man live action movie

April 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


One Punch Man anime image

Yes, correct, we are talking about anime, an animation type that we generally leave out of the blog, but it is that we have the interesting news that Sony pictures he works in a real picture film based on “One Punch Man”, the series based on an aspiring superhero with immense power.

Behind this adaptation will be the writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, which are none other than those responsible for Venom and of Jumanji: The Next Level. At the production level we will have Avi Arad and his company Arad Productions, who as we already know was a key executive of the Marvel movies. Currently there is no associate director.

This move by Sony Pictures responds to the strategy of develop other types of superhero franchises away from the world of Marvel. In fact, Sony is said to be very excited about the property "given its popularity and the possibility of adding another franchise" to its credit.

READ:   Jesse Eisenberg insists he would play Lex Luthor forever

One-punch man It was originally created as a webcomic by the artist known as ONE. Yusuke Murata redrawn the stories and expanded the franchise as a manga series before it was adapted as a successful anime series. The main character of One-Punch Man is Saitama, a superhero so powerful that almost all of his opponents can be easily defeated with a single punch. However, Saitama's greatest enemy is boredom, as he desperately seeks a real challenge. For those interested, Netflix is ​​the first season available.

Via information | Variety

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.