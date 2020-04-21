 Sony Pictures works on a One Punch Man live action movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yes, correct, we are talking about anime, an animation type that we generally leave out of the blog, but it is that we have the interesting news that Sony pictures he works in a real picture film based on “One Punch Man”, the series based on an aspiring superhero with immense power.

Behind this adaptation will be the writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, which are none other than those responsible for Venom and of Jumanji: The Next Level. At the production level we will have Avi Arad and his company Arad Productions, who as we already know was a key executive of the Marvel movies. Currently there is no associate director.

This move by Sony Pictures responds to the strategy of develop other types of superhero franchises away from the world of Marvel. In fact, Sony is said to be very excited about the property "given its popularity and the possibility of adding another franchise" to its credit.

One-punch man It was originally created as a webcomic by the artist known as ONE. Yusuke Murata redrawn the stories and expanded the franchise as a manga series before it was adapted as a successful anime series. The main character of One-Punch Man is Saitama, a superhero so powerful that almost all of his opponents can be easily defeated with a single punch. However, Saitama's greatest enemy is boredom, as he desperately seeks a real challenge. For those interested, Netflix is ​​the first season available.

Via information | Variety