 Sony Pictures withdraws Masters of the Universe from its premiere calendar

The last movement made by Sony Pictures would confirm the plans that were heard this past October about the film adaptation of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. According to THR, Sony would have removed from its premiere calendar this new real-image film that was being prepared starring Noah Centineo. Although it could have the interpretation of a possible cancellation, it seems to be more in line with the new distribution plans that there would be for the film.

Last year we learned that Sony Pictures was negotiating with Netflix the possibility of agreeing to sell the movie's distribution rights to the streaming platform. Sony thus eliminated any possible risk on the distribution of the product, and Netflix continued to bet heavily on the mythical franchise, which also prepares two animated series –“Masters of the Universe: Revelation” Y "He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe"-.

The film had the date of March 5, 2021 for its premiere in theaters, but with this new movement, we ran out of date until they reveal the future of the film, if it will arrive via Netflix, as would be the most likely scenario, or If directly canceled.

