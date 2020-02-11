 Sony Pictures will release another Marvel movie on October 8, 2021

Share it:

We are surprised by Sony Pictures announcing a new date for your movie premiere calendar based on the Marvel Universe that essentially revolve around the Spider-Man character (colloquially called SUMC). In other words, one more movie for that universe that started creating the movie "Venom", and that will extend "Morbius" this year, and in which Tom Holland's Spider-Man will end up landing sooner rather than later.

Without knowing yet what movie it is, Sony Pictures saves the date of October 8, 2021 for your premiere calendar with this new movie. Taking into account that we talk about practically a little more than a year and a half apart until the premiere, it won't take us long to know what movie it is. We have been knowing for months that there are several ideas Sony is working on as possible movies, some more crazy than others, but perhaps the one that sounds for the most viable moment is that of the villain Kraven, about which we have recently known that they are already looking for actor for the character. Another very plausible option could be a film dedicated to the Six Sinister, which has been advancing for some time. Nor can we forget that Madame Web movie in which the writers of the Morbius movie would be working.

This brings to five the number of Marvel movies scheduled, between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, to be released in 2021 in theaters. Three of them are from Marvel Studios, another is the third of Spider-Man, the result of the collaboration of Sony and Marvel Studios and the last one would be for the moment incognito.

