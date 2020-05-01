 Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, the title of the Sony movie universe

Share it:

A recent tweet posted by Sony Pictures has There may have been some confusion among fans when the Twitter account for Sony Pictures' official Spider-Man movies referenced its Marvel-inspired movie universe. The interesting part is the name that was given to this universe: "Spider-Man Universe of Characters", that is, something like the Spider-Man Universe of Characters.

The curious side is that this title would cover absolutely all the Spider-Man movies, the ones starring Tobey Maguire, those by Andrew Garfield, and the current ones by Tom Holland that are framed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which are added Obviously those other movies, as well as titles like Venom and Morbius.

The tweet in question (below) is this:

Join Spider-Man and all his friends as you tour all the movies in the Spider-Man character universe! Complete your #SpiderMan movie collection with this limited-time @PrimeVideo offer!

However, that is not really the name of the universe. As a result of this tweet, IGN has contacted Sony Pictures to clarify the situation, and they have confirmed that their universe of Marvel movies should be officially named "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC)", something like Sony Pictures Marvel Character Universe.

Really this title is not too different from the one already it had been used for a long time, what was it "Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC)”that is, there is a minimal variation in which "Sony’s" becomes "Sony Pictures".