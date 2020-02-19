Sony patents controls for VR similar to those of Valve Index

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new Sony patent considerably reinforces the rumors that speak of a new version of the glasses PlayStation VR accompanying the launch of PlayStation 5.

Specifically, they have patented controls that seem much better desasaplanded to play in virtual reality than the existing PlayStation Move, as they are a kind of elongated controls with a side strap and pressure sensors for each of the fingers as it happens with Index controls , the Valve virtual reality device that currently leads this market in terms of technology and performance.

With these controls grab and manipulate objects in virtual reality is much more realistic than the way we do so far on devices such as the PlayStation VR itself.

Other controls such as Oculus Touch use a technology like this and it is the logical step if virtual reality wants to continue fighting to be truly relevant in the future of entertainment.

Previous rumors have talked about an evolution of Sony glasses that would come sometime during the life of the next generation. In what seems to coincide all the information is that this device would not be ready for the premiere of the new console, which will be in the stores at Christmas this year.

At the moment the official information that is known of PS5 is scarce since a presentation has not been held so far where the desasapland and technical specifications of the platform are revealed.

Yes, some new features have been announced such as the use of SSD technology so that the loads in the games are scarce or directly non-existent. Changes in the control such as the use of triggers with configurable resistance levels, better vibration and more without changing the desasapland we already know too much.

Source.