Sony patents an AI that helps the player beat the bosses and advance the game

Sony is making many records before the arrival of PlayStation 5. On this occasion, a patent on what appears to be a digital assistant has surprised players by offering the possibility of receiving tips and tricks through it.

This AI is desasaplanded to offer clues to the player on what path to take, how to defeat his enemy and what strategy to follow at all times. In addition, the system has been created to also recommend the resources available in the store, that is, the items that are acquired through micropayments.

The drawings in the patent show tips to defeat one of the enemies we find in God of War. This documentation has been submitted through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and describes a method to combine player data individually or collectively. This will help create statistics and provide solutions to problems.

"Often, there may be a resource in the game's game environment that could help the user achieve the goal with the character," says the patent. "The resource in the game can be downloadable content (DLC), add-ons, updates, elements, tips, strategy, common data, etc. However, the user is not necessarily aware that such a resource exists."

This virtual assistant is very reminiscent of what Google Stadia presented before its launch and that it was not finally included in the service.

With PlayStation 5 around the corner, Sony published a few days ago the official PS5 website stating that they are not yet ready to announce all the details about the new console. We will have to wait for the company to present the console officially and reveal all its features. At the moment, you have at your disposal our article about everything we know about PlayStation 5.