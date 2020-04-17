Entertainment

Sony patents a robot that reacts to your emotions while playing video games

April 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The latest patent from Sony Perhaps it is one of the craziest the company has ever featured. It is an autonomous robot that sits close to the players and reacts to their emotions while enjoying a few games.

It has no mouth but it might scream.

The pet's appearance is like a furry, mouthless creature with arms and legs. It also has a pair of eyes and in the images it appears with boots. Despite the lack of a mouth, it is mentioned that he can speak and empathize with the players while moving his arms, neck or legs in reaction to the emotions of his companion.

The autonomy of the robot would allow it to go and sit with the player without the need to put him next to us. It could even get to play with its user. The patent gives an example that the robot could control the opposing team in a baseball game.

It would have a series of biological sensors capable of measuring the rhythm of the user's heartbeat and sweating like other Sony patents with similar sensors. It can also measure emotions such as enjoyment, love, anger or surprise, according to the document.

The objective of the robot would be to promote the expression of feelings when playing video games in the absence of another person with whom to experience them and share the emotions that they arouse in us.

The ultimate goal seems to be to make the user consume more video games and also series, movies and any experience that can be lived with the pet. The robot has a "love meter" that is affected by how we speak to it in moments of tension, how long it takes to charge it since it asks for it, how we touch it and more interactions. If the robot feels unloved because this meter goes down it will stop interacting with the player while playing.

Many of the details in the documentation are a bit crazy and others are directly scary. Like so many other patents, it could be kept in a drawer for eternity, but if it is not manufactured, at least we will be able to see a horror movie where the creature is the protagonist.

Source.

