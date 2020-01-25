Sony once again delays the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland

Share it:

If there is a movie that is managing to break all the bad news records, that is undoubtedly Uncharted. During the last months, this production of Sony Pictures Entertainment He has already lost up to six different directors and has suffered various delays. Its initial release date was marked for December 18 of this year, but now, the company has decided postpone it one more time.

According to Deadline, Sony reported last Friday night that Uncharted postpones its release date, initially planned for December of this year, until March 5, 2021. Uncharted will occupy the space left by the movie Masters of the Universe, also by Sony Pictures, which previously occupied that premiere date.

The Adventures of Nathan drake They seem to never arrive with every movement of the producer. We recently learned that Sony wants Ruben Fleischer in charge of the tape as the sixth director who occupies the position, a figure that is already beginning to be worrying. Fleisher has previously worked with Sony Pictures on Venom, the film adaptation of the story of the Marvel villain and eternal enemy of Spider-Man.

Although Venom divided the critics a lot, Uncharted fans hope he can show off by adapting this PlayStation classic to the cinema. The history of videogames that have reached the cinema is plagued by resounding failures, but many rely on the role of Tom holland as Nathan Drake to show that you can make a good movie based on a video game.

A few months ago, it also reached our ears that Mark Wahlberg was being tested to play Victor "Sully" Sullivan, another of the most characteristic characters in this saga of adventures and exploration. Uncharted will premiere, for now, on March 5, 2021, a year in which it will be accompanied by other titles such as The Batman.