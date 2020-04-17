Sony Offers Big Discount on One-Year Subscription to PS Now

Share it:

In his day, we saw him very far away. The reason, logically, is that PS Now It was announced very early, but it took many years to reach certain territories such as our country (in the UK they enjoyed it before). However, it was not until recently that Sony's subscription service for PS4 has begun to enjoy some popularity.

And the fault is with great titles that have been coming to the service. From God of War or Horizon: Zero Dawn to Control, passing through Uncharted 4. Now, on the occasion of the spring offers (which have been expanded with new sales today), Sony has wanted to announce a very interesting promotion in relation to the mentioned PlayStation Now. In this way, all those who want to try it, can get a year of subscription with a price reduced to 25%.

To be more exact, it will now be possible to have access to more than 700 titles of PS2, PS3 and PS4 during a whole year for a price of 44.99 euros. When we are normally talking about 59.99 euros. However, it is important to emphasize that this is an offer that is only valid for new customers. In any case, it will be available until April 29, 2020.

Remember that, beyond offering the possibility of playing via streaming (also on PC), Sony also offers the possibility of downloading many of the games – although not all – on our hard drives. That is, in a very similar way to what happens with the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass service for Xbox One.

Finally, we want to remind you that there are other great games that have recently come to service. Without going any further, a few days ago another great Sony AAA was added to the catalog: Marvel's Spider-Man. And the same thing happened with Just Cause 4, from Square Enix and Avalanche Studios, which this week is also being given away for PC at the Epic Games Store.