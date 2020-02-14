 Sony may be interested in Michelle MacLaren to lead Spider-Woman

Share it:

The recent rumor that indicated that Sony Pictures could have one spider-woman movie takes some strength with a new rumor that puts the possible director that the studio would have in the spotlight to take care of the film. The information comes from the medium The Illuminerdi, which has skated in the past with some information, we recommend treating the information with caution.

The studio would be interested in the winner of two awards Primetime Emmys, Michelle MacLaren, take care of the movie. The filmmaker, known for her work in series as "Westworld", "Game of Thrones" or “Breaking Bad”, was a few years ago at the head of the film "Wonder Woman", but abandoned the project due to creative differences almost six months later. Apparently, studies have long wanted to involve her in some comic project, but there has been no luck. A few years ago it also rang to direct a Star Wars spin-off.

The media also points out that the version of Spider-Woman that we would see in the film would be the original, that of Jessica Drew, and that Sony considers the actress Alice Vikander (from "Tomb Raider", “Ex Machina” and that this morning it sounded for a rumor – later denied – for Kate Bishop) like the “Ideal actress” for the role. That does not mean that she is a candidate, just that it is the prototype they would be following to know what actress to look for.

Finally, and as an interesting detail, it is said that Spider-Woman would serve to launch another bridge between characters such as Venom and Morbius and the UCM, clarifying that his debut will occur in a Sony Pictures movie, not Marvel Studios.

The news that Sony would be working on a Spider-Woman movie jumped shortly after knowing that Sony set October 8, 2021 as the date for the premiere of another Marvel movie, and although both things have been spun, there isn't yet full assurance that Spider-Woman is a project in development or that, in that case, it is the 2021 movie.

