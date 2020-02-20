Entertainment

Sony, Marvel and Disney could reach a new deal for Spider-Man

February 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
A little over a week ago we were able to know that Sony and Marvel They are already working on a new Spider-Man movie. And not in the sequel to Far from Home, that too; but in a completely different product and which would also be released in 2021.

Now, with the information that arrives today, everything becomes more meaningful. We refer to the possibility that Sony, Marvel and Disney end up reaching a new agreement with the character. This time, much more satisfying for each of the parties.

The case is that The Hollywood Reporter has organized a round table in which two senior executives of the companies involved in this matter have participated. And in it, they have made it clear that things can go well in the future. Without going any further, Tom Rothman of Sony has confirmed that "there's still hope" when asked about a new deal that extends the presence of Spider-Man at UCM.

In addition, both have also taken the opportunity to talk about the negotiations of the past. In that case, this is what Disney director Alan Horn said: "The fan community, which is very important to us, really responded to what Tom and the Spider-Man team had done. And they liked it. They liked the fact that UCM and Kevin Feige were involved. We listened to their suggestions that re-joining our forces would probably be a good idea. ".

Finally, Horn himself also spoke of the possibility of reaching a new agreement with Sony in the future, when Rothman's position was discussed. This is what he said about it: "I hope so. I think it's a classic victory. It is for Sony, I think it is for Disney and also for fans and spectators. All I would say is that the circulation of the news and the pace of the negotiations do not match necessarily.".

Sources: Complex / THR

Lisa Durant

Lisa Durant

