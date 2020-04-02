Sony launches a 100 million fund to help those affected by the coronavirus

Share it:

Sony It joins the extensive list of large companies that are dedicating part of their income to help in some way to combat or reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Through a press release, the Japanese have announced a fund of 100 million that will be distributed in various regions of the planet to help businesses, health organizations and communities impacted by this situation that has hit the economy and the well-being of billions of people hard. persons.

The money will be spread over three areas according to the statement. It will go to assistance for those working on the front lines of health care fighting the virus, for children and educators who must now work remotely, and for the creative community in the entertainment industry affected by the situation.

10 million will be dedicated to the WHO solidarity fund created by the pandemic. Organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and more collaborate there.

They are also studying how to use their knowledge of technology to help alleviate the losses in education caused by the isolation of students and teachers.

Likewise, a way is being sought to help creatives in communities such as music, cinema, video games and animation.

"We will do all we can as a global company to support frontline individuals fighting COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been affected in creative communities."

In this way Sony joins many other companies such as CD Projekt RED, Rockstar and Nintendo that have donated medical supplies or money to their communities in order to curb the contagion curve and alleviate the negative effects that the pandemic is having on the lives of citizens.