Sony is preparing to enter the anime market, is the challenge to Netflix and Disney?

Competing with giants like Netflix or Disney for the entertainment market is anything but simple. To get a head start in this sector you need a strong economic availability that a giant like Sony can guarantee. The company, in fact, has already begun to test the waters with Demon Slayer enjoying considerable success.

Recently, Sony's CEO attended an interview for Nikkei Asain Review in which he discussed the company's upcoming initiatives. During the conversation, Kenichiro Yoshida confirmed the company's interest in the animation market, noting the interest of the "help release Japanese anime to fans around the world".

To reinforce this line of conduct was also the recent success of Demon Slayer, largely edited by Sony both thanks to Aniplex and Funimation, which enjoyed an impressive merchandising that convinced the same company to produce a game of the same name for PlayStation 4. and smartphone. In the spring of next year Sony will become the Sony Group and one of the first lenses of the giant will be "impress the world with the power of creativity and technology"where a leading role will be delivered to the hands of the anime industry.

