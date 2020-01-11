Sony is preparing to announce the acquisition of a large studio?

Share it:

According to the Twitter profile @foxygames_uk (Year of the Fox) Sony Interactive Entertainment would be ready to announce the acquisition of a large development studio.

The Tweet is decidedly sibylline and consists of only a few generic words: "Get ready for the announcement of a major studio acquisition (SIE), very soon. Thank me later". It must be said, however, that the insider in question it has no particular historian and seems to have sprung out of nowhere, specializing in the spread of rumors rather than truly reliable leaks.

Needless to say, Foxy's words still gave way to a series of speculations to try to understand what could be the next company destined to join Sony Worldwide Studios. In the past, the company has shown that it does not follow precise rules or deadlines for acquisitions and related announcements and this makes the situation even more unpredictable.

The only certainty is that Sony is interested in acquiring other studies in view of PlayStation 5 to enhance the structure of the WWS which includes talented teams such as Sony Bend, Naughty Dog, Santa Monica, Media Molecule, Japan Studio, Guerrilla Games, Insomniac Games, Sony San Diego and many others ready to develop games for the next console of the Japanese giant.