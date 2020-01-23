Technology

Sony is developing a new horror-themed IP for PS5?

January 23, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
According to insider Emre Kaya, it appears that Sony Interactive Entertainment is currently working on a horror game for PlayStation 5, a new IP for the next home console.

Unfortunately, the details end here, Kaya's Tweet leaves no room for many interpretations: "I usually don't post Tweet gaming (except Batman) but I've heard around that Sony is working on a new horror-themed IP", the message is accompanied by hashtags #PlayStation and # PS5, it is not clear, however, if the project in question will be Cross-Gen and therefore also out on PS4.

The insider talks about a new IP and this would tend to exclude series like Siren or Until Dawn to give space to a completely new project. Will the mysterious game be announced during the PlayStation 5 presentation event? No comment has come in this sense, among the responses to the Tweet there are those who hypothesize a horror game developed by Hideo Kojima and those who talk about a possible spiritual sequel to The Order 1886.

It is not clear which team is responsible for this project and whether the development is in the hands of Japan Studios or maybe a western company, curiosity is a lot, we look forward to any more concrete rumors on the subject.

