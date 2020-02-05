Sony has closed one of its first party studios

Share it:

Recently in Sony They have made the decision to permanently close Manchester VR, a studio of their property, located in the United Kingdom and that was currently working on a video game for PlayStation VR without announcing.

Sony told GameIndustry that the decision has been made "of closure as part of efforts to improve efficiency and operational effectiveness", which can be understood as that they are prioritizing their resources for studies that may be working on projects that bring more benefits.

Manchester VR was founded in 2015 to work in virtual reality video games. They never got to publish a game and now it is the third PlayStation studio in the United Kingdom that closes.

In 2016, the activity of Evolution Studio, parents of MotorStorm and Driveclub, ceased, in the same way in 2017, Guerrilla Cambridge, responsible for Killzone: Mercenary and also RIGS: Mechanized Combat League for VR, closed.

There are still two studies standing under the protection of PlayStation in British lands. On the one hand there is Media Molecule, developers of Dreams and LittleBigPlanet; on the other London Studio, responsible Blood & Truth, one of the most famous exclusive PlayStation VR.

Despite having closed a study focused on virtual reality, in PlayStation they claim to remain committed to this technology and have confirmed that PlayStation VR will be compatible with the next PS5, they are also believed to work on a new model with improved capabilities.

Another of the heavyweights of Sony's virtual reality is Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, whose director and producer has recently been promoted to top head of Japan Studio, one of the most innovative teams under the PlayStation label.

During the years that endures alive PS5 we will just see if virtual reality is established as another way of playing or if it has just been relegated to failed news like so many others that preceded it.