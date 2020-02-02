Sony has also registered the PS5 brand in the UK

Share it:

Time passes, the wait grows, the rumors multiply, but Sony has not yet revealed the date of the presentation of PlayStation 5, probably one of the most awaited news by gamers in this period.

In any case, there are several clues that suggest that it could be around the corner. On January 27, as we promptly pointed out to you, Sony registered the "PS5" trademark with the IGE IPI, the Swiss federal institute for intellectual property, in the "Game Computer" category. Well, on January 30 he did the same thing in the UK. The registration of this additional brand on the European continent, as highlighted by DailyStar, it may have become necessary because of Brexit.

When we discovered the first brand in Switzerland, the editorial staff of Let's Go Digital pointed out that something very similar happened seven years ago, in the period of the announcement of PlayStation 4. At the time, the abbreviation was filed after a few days in different countries of the world, and the console announcement took place less than a month after the registration of the first brand.

Will history repeat itself? In this case, the presentation of PS5 could really take place in February, as widely rumored in recent weeks, or at most in March. It is true, however, that an official confirmation has not yet arrived from Sony's top spheres: doubts remain, as our Francesco Fossetti highlighted in a special video on the PS5 reveal.