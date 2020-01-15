Sony has acquired a study ahead of PS5, an announcement arriving according to a known insider

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to an alleged leak published by the well-known insider Tidux, it seems that Sony has acquired a new internal study with a view to PlayStation 5. What software house could it be? Tidux's message appears to contain a clue …

"The PlayStation first party studio family has gotten a little bigger", quite simply reads the tweet published by the insider Tidux. Message that leaves little doubt: if the leak turns out to be true, it means that Sony would have just acquired a new studio to add to its first party teams, of course with the aim of churning out new exclusives in view of PlayStation 5.

In addition, Tidux's original message also contains another clue that is inevitably lost in translation. In fact, the English tweet reads "Playstations first party family just got a" bit "bigger", with that "bit" not by chance placed in quotation marks.

Maybe Tidux wants to suggest us that Sony have you acquired a small studio that contains the word "bit" in your name? In this case, among the first software houses to come to mind we find the 11 bit Studios from This of War of Mine, Frostpunk and Children of Morta, or the 17-bit studios by Galak-Z. Otherwise, should it be a large operation, we recall that in the last few days a striking rumor has appeared that would like the acquisition of ZeniMax and Bethesda by Sony.

Since it is only a leak without official confirmation, however, we invite you to take the news with the pliers pending further information on the matter. In the meantime, we report that on our pages you will find a special on Sony's first party studies currently active in view of PS5.