Sony gives the green light to Baby Driver 2 and it will start filming soon

Even if Edgar Wright finished the script of Baby driver 2 A year ago, the screenwriter and filmmaker is still recovering from the premiere of Ant-Man and his controversial departure from Marvel. The first installment of Baby Driver managed to raise $ 226.9 million compared to the 34 that the film cost.

Now, as the GGWW portal confirms exclusively, Sony has approved the filming of the sequel to Baby Driver, although it has not specified a release date for now.

According to the media, Wright, author of the script, will sit back in the director's chair next to a repeating cast. Among them we find Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peter Balzary and CJ Jones.

Sony has kept the plot details secret, but it is claimed that they will present a new female protagonist that will appear next to Lily James, Debora. In addition, it has also been revealed that the filming of this new sequel will take place this year, after Elgort finishes filming the HBO Max Tokyo Vice series.

It has also been commented that Bernthal's character, Griff, would become the main villain of the film after the fall of Jon Hamm in the first installment of Baby Driver.

The 2017 feature film managed to stand out for offering a new version of the classic robbery movies with a memorable soundtrack. On the other hand, film director and screenwriter Edgar Wright is still awaiting release Last Night in Soho, his last film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, in September this year.

Fans of this new saga of movies are celebrating their continuation in style on social networks. Although Wright has a large number of detractors, the filmmaker promises to continue in the line of success of the first installment.