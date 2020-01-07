Sony First Party: the internal studios in sight of PS5, from Santa Monica to Insomniac Games

Share it:

Let's review all of Sony's first party studios that may already be at work on PS5, the next generation of home consoles of the Japanese tech giant that took center stage at CES 2020 with the official announcement of the PlayStation 5 logo.

Net of the "noisy" considerations on the power of PS5, on the functionality of the nextgen controller and on the discussions held on the net between those who go to speculate on the price or the launch lineup, are the developers of the subsidiaries of Sony Worldwide Studios the true heart of the strategy implemented by the Japanese company to build its future in the gaming industry. The silence surrounding i team first party ahead of PS5on the other hand, it speaks volumes about the attention with which Sony intends to pursue its nextgen vision.

Although there are only a few months to go before the release of PlayStation 5, not even a single first party game has been officially announced exclusively for the new console: for this first half of 2020, Sony has preferred to focus its media efforts on current-gen titles like The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima or Dreams, as well as on exclusive PS4 games but developed by third-party companies such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake or Nioh 2. What will the future hold, then? But above all: on which nextgen projects are the individual software houses that gravitate to the SIE galaxy at work?

