Sony explains what makes PS5 unique and the similarities with the PS4 logo

Playstation 5 He was one of the great protagonists of Sony at CES 2020 through two images: a logo and an infographic with five great features of its next home console. Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, has now granted an interview to Business Insider Japan To deepen what was announced and go further: what makes PS5 special?

"It is important to offer a sense of consistency"

When asked about the similarities between the PS4 and PS5 logo, which share typography: “It is important to offer a sense of consistency in PlayStation brand products. It should be like this for anyone who sees it (the PS5 logo) to immediately and positively think: ‘I think it's PlayStation’. ”



Jim Ryan, president of SIE, at CES 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada | Business Insider | Muneyoshi Nishida

Ryan's reflection goes further through the following question. The migration from PS2 to PS3 was complex because the second member of Sony's family of domestic machines reached extraordinary figures; but it was also complex to do the same from PS3 to PS4 for a multitude of reasons plus the internal changes that were taking place in the high positions of the division. Anticipating a sweet transition from PS4 to PS5 is mandatory.

“During the migration from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, there will still be a great offer for PS4 users,” they will not stop supporting it immediately. It has never happened. "This is something very important; we have an obligation towards those users, ”he says. “Similarly, we need to work on new ways to make PlayStation 5 attractive. This year will be difficult, but it will also be a very special year compared to other console releases"

About the unique appeal of PlayStation 5

Despite the continuity in the logo, the nomenclature and the corporate image, PS5 wants to be different and attractive, according to Sony. “Every time a console is launched, the processor and graphics improve. That is a seductive thing, there is no doubt, but we also need to have other special attractions. We have already confirmed the use of memories SSD; it will happen charging times that almost disappear It is nothing but a great change, ”he continues.



Official PlayStation 5 logo (PS5) | SIE

Then talk about the 3D audio and the haptic response that will have the next generation of Dual Shock, even without a name, with adaptive triggers with special resistance and vibration to ensure a more immersive experience. "Even when playing a driving video game like Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller makes the experience completely different," he says.

“But you know, still more unique PlayStation 5 elements from old consoles are coming. Their ‘biggest differences’ have yet to be announced"Ends. By his words, it is intuited that he can refer to the already confirmed – but not detailed – backward compatibility, although he has not explicitly talked about it.

There is a certainty: PS5 will reach the market in Christmas of 2020. Its price, launch catalog and other details await the right time to be revealed.

